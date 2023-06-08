2023 Parade of Homes highlights current trends

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -The clock is ticking down and soon people will be able to check out this year’s Parade of Homes in the Chippewa Valley.

The 2023 Parade of Homes will kick off on Saturday, June 10 goes until Saturday, June 17. The event will feature ten new homes for people to browse and three of those homes are located next to each other at Mertinke Landing in Eleva. Sam Pabich with Pabich Homes said the trends that can be seen in this year’s homes include neutral colors and brass accents.

Adams Ashley with Ashley Homes said overall the event is all about getting feedback from the community.

“It puts our work on display, right,” Adams Ashley said. “The builders that I think that are willing to open their doors to the entire public to come through and pick it apart or to enjoy it I think sets you apart from others. I love listening to the homeowners or the customers come through and just look it over and share their opinions.”

Tickets to the Parade of Homes cost $8 through Friday, June 9 and $10 after that. Children 12-years-old and under can check it out for free. To purchase tickets click here.

There will also be a scavenger hunt during the Parade of Homes check out this TikTok video to learn more.

