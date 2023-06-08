Altoona Fire Department suspending burning permits

Altoona Fire Department
Altoona Fire Department(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Fire Department is suspending the issuance of burning permits in effort to reduce the fire danger in the community, effective immediately.

According to a media release from the Altoona Fire Department, it is due to dangerous wildland fire conditions created by the lack of rainfall.

“We will resume issuing burning permits once were receive significant rainfall and weather conditions improve,” Altoona Fire Chief, Mark Renderman, said.

The media release states, “Charcoal, gas, and electric grills may be used in preparation of food. If using a charcoal grill, residents are urged to ensure that charcoals are extinguished upon completion of cooking. In addition to using extra caution while grilling, Chief Renderman is asking Altoona residents to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to wildland fire. Campfires, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.”

For additional information, contact the Altoona Fire Department at 715-838-29701.

