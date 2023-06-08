Barron County man accused of stabbing mother in the neck charged

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck is charged.

A criminal complaint shows 30-year-old Michael Townsend is facing a charge of attempt fire degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy reports that on June 5, 2023, around 8:43 a.m. they were called to an address in the Town of Prairie Lake regarding a stabbing that had just taken place.

The criminal complaint says the victim said that her son, later identified as Michael Townsend, had stabbed her in the back of the neck. When first responders made contact with the victim, they provided medical care to the victim who was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that she and Townsend were arguing about money, and he stabbed her one time in the back of the neck.

The criminal complaint says Townsend was placed under arrest. Townsend admitted to stabbing the victim. The victim said she fully believed Townsend’s was to kill her.

Court records show a $50,000.00 cash bond is set for Townsend.

A court appearance is scheduled for July 12, 2023.

