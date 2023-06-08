Brewers’ Adames returns less than 2 weeks after getting hit in head with liner while in dugout

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is returning to action less than two weeks after getting hit in the head by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated by Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated by Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames returned to action less than two weeks after getting hit on the head by a foul ball while sitting in a dugout.

Adames started at shortstop and batted second on Wednesday night against Baltimore after getting activated earlier in the day. The Brewers optioned second baseman Brice Turang to Triple-A Nashville.

“Obviously it was a little scary — scary time — but thank God everything went well,” Adames said. “It could be way worse.”

Adames was standing on the steps behind the railing of the Brewers' dugout during the second inning of a 15-1 loss to San Francisco on May 26 when a line drive from teammate Brian Anderson struck him on the head. Adames said the liner hit him on the left side, around the temple.

He was taken to a hospital later that night and placed on the 7-day concussion list the next day.

“It was pretty shocking,” Adames said. “Obviously, I was a little scared right after I got hit. You really don’t know what’s going on in there till you get hit like that. After I got the image in the hospital, that kind of calmed me down. I knew after that, I was safe.”

Adames said the doctor who examined him told the 28-year-old how lucky he was to avoid serious injury.

“He said it right away. ‘You got lucky. You’ve got a really hard head,’ “ Adames said. “I was like, ‘Everybody knows that.’ “

Adames said the freak incident won’t stop him from continuing to watch the action from the dugout steps rather than sitting on the bench. But it did help him understand the importance of keeping a close eye on the action while in the dugout.

“It’s scary, man,” Adames said. “You don’t really realize that until something like that happens. We’re always here making jokes, having fun. We don’t think about it until something like that happens.”

Adames said he started feeling better a couple of days after getting hit. He was activated after playing two games for the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, one at designated hitter and another at shortstop.

“Gradually increased activities and there were no issues,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “None at all. I think Saturday and Sunday were two really good days where he got back into the full baseball swing of things. That’s when we knew we were trending toward this day of activation.”

Milwaukee hoped Adames would boost their lineup as they compete with Pittsburgh for the NL Central lead.

Adames was selected the Brewers’ most valuable player by the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America each of the last two seasons, though he’s off to a slow start this year. Adames is batting .205 with a .292 on-base percentage, nine homers and 27 RBIs in 51 games.

Adames’ return meant a demotion for Turang, who has played great defense in his rookie season but has struggled at the plate.

Turang went 5 of 10 in his first four games and hit a grand slam in the Brewers' home-opening 10-0 victory over the New York Mets, but he's tailed off since. Turang is batting .205 with a .254 on-base percentage, three homers and 14 RBIs in 57 games.

“You see some of the best players in the big leagues have been optioend before,” Turang said. “It’s part of your journey. It is what it is. You’ve got to produce up here, and that’s what it’s about. I’ve got to go back and get right. I’ll be back.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after report of home invasion in Dunn County
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin poses for a picture at a news conference Tuesday,...
Bucks’ Adrian Griffin appreciates chance to begin head coaching career with contender
FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season
Cincinnati Reds' Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Abbott allows 1 hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0
FILE - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman leaves the stand after...
Wisconsin judge: Don’t delete records from probe into 2020 Trump loss