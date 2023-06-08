Charges filed against Eau Claire man accused of recklessly endangering safety

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against an Eau Claire man accused of recklessly endangering safety.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on June 4, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., Eau Claire Police responded to the 500 block of Galloway Street for a disturbance with reported gun shots.

The media release says officers arrived on scene and found several people who described a disturbance between an adult man and a group of several juveniles and an adult woman.

According to a media release, evidence on scene showed the adult man fired two rounds from a handgun during the disturbance, and witnesses confirmed that. No one was hit by the gunfire; however, a boy was hit with the handgun causing a cut. The boy was taken to an area medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers used public space cameras to identify the man as 40-year-old Dennis Peterson.

Court records show charges are filed against Peterson including three counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, and physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm - use of a dangerous weapon.

The media release states, “there are no additional people being sought in connection to this incident. The juveniles were targeted after a disturbance earlier that evening. There is no additional concern for public safety.”

A court hearing is scheduled for July 19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
MGN
Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County
Grad's Good Choice Car Giveaway
Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

Latest News

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation