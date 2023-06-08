Charges filed against Eau Claire man accused of recklessly endangering safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against an Eau Claire man accused of recklessly endangering safety.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on June 4, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., Eau Claire Police responded to the 500 block of Galloway Street for a disturbance with reported gun shots.

The media release says officers arrived on scene and found several people who described a disturbance between an adult man and a group of several juveniles and an adult woman.

According to a media release, evidence on scene showed the adult man fired two rounds from a handgun during the disturbance, and witnesses confirmed that. No one was hit by the gunfire; however, a boy was hit with the handgun causing a cut. The boy was taken to an area medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers used public space cameras to identify the man as 40-year-old Dennis Peterson.

Court records show charges are filed against Peterson including three counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, and physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm - use of a dangerous weapon.

The media release states, “there are no additional people being sought in connection to this incident. The juveniles were targeted after a disturbance earlier that evening. There is no additional concern for public safety.”

A court hearing is scheduled for July 19, 2023.

