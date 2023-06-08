Child hit by police cruiser hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities say

Phoenix police said a young girl was flagging down officers when another child darted out into the road. The officer struck the child. (Source: azfamily)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a police vehicle, officials said.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police, a patrol officer and an assistant saw a young girl waving at them from the front yard of a home. As officers were waving to the girl, they saw another child in the road “at the last minute,” Bower said.

Bower said the officers tried to stop but unfortunately struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken that such a young child was involved in an accident that has caused serious injuries. Our prayers go out to the family. We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, not just the Phoenix Police Department but the community,” Bower said. “Everybody’s affected, both officers and family, with such a horrific situation that we encountered today.”

Officials have not released the child’s identity, but a family friend and witnesses told KPHO the child is a 2-year-old boy.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
MGN
Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Grad's Good Choice Car Giveaway
Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’
Altoona Fire Department
Altoona Fire Department suspending burning permits
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/8/23)
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US suspends all food aid for millions in Ethiopia after investigation finds ‘widespread’ theft