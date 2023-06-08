Chippewa Falls organization honors veterans through ‘Blue Star By-Way Marker’

BLUE STAR DEDICATION(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls organization is honoring veterans through a “National Garden Club Blue Star By-Way Marker.”

A dedication was held at the “Lafayette Township’s Veterans Memorial” at Ray’s Beach Park, where a new Marker was placed. The Lake Wissota Garden Club along with the National Garden Club teamed up to honor those who have and are protecting our country.

Since 1946, the National Garden Club has placed Markers in parks and along highways across the nation.

“The Lafayette Town Board has a committee that looks at uses for the land throughout the parks area, and they felt that this would be a wonderful site to do. The Blue Star memorial here. I like the soda because it’s gorgeous here,” Barb Barrickman with Lake Wissota Garden Club.

The new Marker makes a total of eight in Wis. and the first on Yellowstone Trail.

