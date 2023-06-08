City of Menomonie: Current dry conditions, irrigation stressing water supplies

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Menomonie and about 66% percent of Wisconsin is experiencing an “abnormally dry”, National Integrated Drought Information System, 2023 season due to the lack of rainfall, according to a media release from the City of Menomonie.

The media release states, “Given our lack of rain, hot weather, and increased irrigation during the summer, the City of Menomonie encourages all residents/businesses to follow the City’s alternate-side irrigation restrictions which went into effect on June 1.”

“It is important for people to help the community preserve water because it is our most precious natural resource.” Mayor Randy L. Knaack said in the media release.

According to the media release, following the alternate-side irrigation restriction will help the City maintain sufficient supply of water in its elevated storage tanks to supply water to all residents and businesses within Menomonie and maintain firefighting capabilities.

“An adequate water supply in in the elevated storage towers is critical for our ability to respond to fires. We can use lake water delivered by tenders, but it severely slows our response time and effectiveness.” Chief Dennis Klass said in the media release.

The media release goes on to state, " The community’s cooperation with the alternate-side irrigation restrictions will help us avoid a watering ban should we enter a categorized draught and/or our water supplies run too low to maintain basic services. If current mitigation efforts fail, the City of Menomonie may consider implementing an irrigation ban with penalties to preserve water supplies. Alternate-side Irrigation Restriction Rules Properties with even numbered street addresses (i.e., 620 11th Avenue West) may only irrigate turf grass areas on even number days (i.e., June 2, June 4, June 6, and so on). Properties with odd numbered street addresses (i.e., 621 11th Avenue West) may only irrigate turf grass areas on odd number days (i.e., June 1, June 3, June 5, and so on). "

Questions regarding alternate-side restrictions should be directed to the Director of Public Works at 715-232-2221 extension 1020 or dschofield@menomonie-wi.gov.

The City of Menomonie media release is available online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.