Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s is releasing a new sweet treat to cool the Midwest down this summer.

Two new frozen custard flavors were announced to beat the heat: Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.

Lemon Berry Layer Cake will be available at all Culver’s on June 10, but chocolate fans will have to wait a little longer.

One month later, on July 10, Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will debut. It’s a dark chocolate frozen custard with Butterfinger pieces and peanut butter.

Lemon Berry Layer Cake, meanwhile, is a creamy vanilla frozen custard layered with berries, lemon topping and butter cake pieces.

After their debut, both flavors will be added to the Flavor of the Day rotation, the company explained.

Each Culver’s has a different Flavor of the Day calendar consisting of 42 flavors, so check when the new flavors will be available at the local Culver’s at https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

