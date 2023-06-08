Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid

FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to address his supporters at the Italian Community Center, Nov. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The former Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suing a conservative organizer who said the Michels campaign never paid him for hosting rallies in the 2022 midterm. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo, File)(Kenny Yoo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels is suing a conservative organizer who said the Michels campaign never paid him for hosting rallies in the 2022 midterm.

Bob Dohnal, publisher of the Wisconsin Conservative Digest, filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on May 2 claiming that Michels’ campaign staff verbally agreed to pay him $100,000 to cover the costs of political events he hosted. He also sent an email to a list of thousands of people accusing Michels of reneging on the deal, according to court documents.

Michels sued three weeks later in Waukesha County court, alleging that Dohnal was “aggressively spreading false and malicious lies” about him. Michels’ attorneys said the campaign never hired Dohnal and accused him of using the ethics commission for extortion.

Dohnal is a retired pharmacist and has organized rallies on behalf of conservative candidates in Wisconsin for decades. Michels, the multimillionaire co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in 2022 and lost to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Dohnal told The Associated Press on Thursday that he had spent at least $50,000 organizing seven events for the Michels campaign, believing he would be reimbursed. The complaint against Dohnal says he could not provide Michels’ attorneys with a list of how he spent that money.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
MGN
Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Grad's Good Choice Car Giveaway
Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

Latest News

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress