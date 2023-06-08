Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Madeline Kingsbury
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been more than two months since Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury suspiciously disappeared. Investigators say this case is still extremely active and open but have yet to arrest or declare anyone a suspect in connection.

Search efforts have continued throughout the entire time Kingsbury has been missing, with dozens of tips coming in to investigators each day.

Here is a timeline of what we know about her disappearance and the investigation.

March 31, 2023

  • Madeline was last seen Friday morning on March 31 after dropping her two kids off at daycare around 8:15 a.m.
  • The father of Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, said he left in her minivan around 10:00 a.m. and when he returned later in the day, she was not home.
  • Police believe a similar van was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and then southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Later, a van similar to Kingsbury’s drove back towards Winona on Highway 43. This occurred during the timeframe of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
  • Police said the van has been parked in her residence since 1:30 p.m.
  • Friends and family were not able to reach Kingsbury, which was out of character for her. Police find Kingsbury’s phone, the jacket she wore earlier that morning and her wallet inside the home.

April 1, 2023

April 3, 2023

April 7, 2023

  • Investigators held their first press conference on Wednesday, April 5. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams stated Madeline’s disappearance was involuntary and suspicious. Madeline’s family attended the press conference and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
  • Investigators organized a mass search for Madeline with more than 1,500 volunteers.
  • Up until this point, it was radio silence from the father of Madeline’s two kids, Adam Fravel. Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury stated they have not had contact with him.

April 11, 2023

April 12, 2023

April 17, 2023

  • Winona investigators release an update on searches for Kingsbury. Investigators said they continue to investigate Kingsbury’s disappearance and remain extremely concerned for her safety. Authorities are using all available resources in the search including sonar, submersibles and dog teams. WPD said it is still receiving dozens of tips each day.

April 23, 2023

April 26, 2023

April 29, 2023

May 5, 2023

May 15, 2023

May 27, 2023

June 5, 2023

June 7, 2023

  • Winona County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body has been found north of Mabel. It is not confirmed that the remains are Kingsbury’s.
  • Adam Fravel was arrested on probable cause in connection to her disappearance. He is being held in the Winona County Jail.

June 8, 2023

  • Winona officials to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on KTTC News Now here.

