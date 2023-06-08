Tourism on the rise in Eau Claire County

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with Visit Eau Claire said tourism numbers could continue to rise as more events and businesses come to the area.

Earlier this week we told you about how tourism in the Chippewa Valley broke records last year.

With the opening of the Sonnentag Arena, Reverb Music Festival and Shakespeare Fest along with new businesses in the works are just some of the things on the horizon.

Benny Anderson said the county has seen an increase of 17 percent in visitor spending.

He said fatigue from the pandemic could be a reason for the bump in tourism.

“There’s definitely some of that COVID comeback. We feel that the comeback story is finished, and now it’s the next chapter. You’ve had all these people that wanted to go out and travel,” said Anderson. “But this is definitely bigger than what our partners and competitors across the nation are seeing. And it’s really driven by how amazing our area is.”

He also hopes for the residents to get in on the exciting things to come.

“We look for this growth and development to continue, and really just make our area great for tourism. But, also for our residents. That’s what we really try to do with our work here. We want to provide cool things that tourists come here for, but it’s really to benefit our residents,” said Anderson.

He said so far, the numbers for this year are beating out last years numbers. The 1st quarter shows a 7 percent increase from that of last year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
MGN
Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Grad's Good Choice Car Giveaway
Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

Latest News

Preparations Underway for Country Fest and Rock Fest
Blue Star Memorial Dedication
Eau Claire Co. Tourism Continues to Rise
UW-Health New Pediatric Heart Transplant Program