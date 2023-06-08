WAGNER TAILS: June & Johnny and Moose

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re a fan of Johnny Cash and June Carter... you’ll appreciate these two cattle dogs mixes named Johnny and June.

Staff members at the Chippewa Humane Association say Johnny and June are the sweetest pair. They came to the shelter together after their owner was no longer able to care for them, and we want them to stay together in their next home.

Both Johnny and June love attention. They do well with other dogs but need a home without cats. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

Moose arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association after his owner passed away. Caretakers at BCHA say he was a little shy at first, but he is now one of the favorite cats for the volunteers.

Moose is about four years old. He loves head scratches. His play mode is described as “energy-saving” where he prefers to lay down and play rather than racing around.

Moose would do well as the only pet in the home or with another laid-back cat. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

