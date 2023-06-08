Walk for Strength Saturday, June 10th at Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Mondovi

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Saturday, June 10, 2023, local Mondovi families will come together to participate in the international annual Walk for Strength event to raise funds, advocate, and support research for a cure for Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes (CCDS). Crosby Williams is a 4.5 year old who was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency in 2021. Due to his CTD diagnosis, Crosby, a sweet and happy boy, is affected by symptoms including seizures, developmental delays, speech delays, and more. Until a treatment or cure is found to get creatine into his brain, Crosby will continue to need countless hours of therapy to learn to do things like talk, eat with a fork and learn basic self-care skills.

People with this disorder have intellectual disability, which can range from mild to severe, and delayed speech development. Some affected individuals develop behavioral disorders such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autistic behaviors that affect communication and social interaction. They may also experience seizures. Children with X-linked creatine deficiency may grow slower and develop motor skills, such as sitting and walking, later than their peers. Affected individuals tend to tire easily.

Kayla and Sidney Williams talked to WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning about Crosby and Saturday’s event. If you would like to participate in the Walk For Strength or donate, you can find more information here.

