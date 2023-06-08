WATCH: Authorities to hold news conference at 1 p.m. in Kingsbury investigation

Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingsbury investigation(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. in relation to the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.

KTTC plans to air the press conference on-air on the CW due to NBC coverage of the French Open. KTTC will also carry the press conference on our livestream and streaming apps o Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Authorities are gathering at the Winona City Hall Council Chambers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
MGN
Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County
Grad's Good Choice Car Giveaway
Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

Latest News

Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
The 2023 Parade of Homes features ten new houses.
2023 Parade of Homes highlights current trends
Local families "Walk for Strength" to cure rare genetic disorders
Walk for Strength Saturday, June 10th at Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Mondovi