Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Fond du Lac grocery store is about to be one million dollars richer.

According to the lottery, a $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold at Festival Foods on 1125 E. Johnson St. in Fond du Lac.

The winning ticket matched five numbers (2-31-45-46-49) but not the Powerball (20) for the Monday, June 5 drawing.

This isn’t the first time the Festival in Fond Du Lac has sold a winner. A $1 million winner also came from the store in 2020 and other big prizes have been sold in the past five years.

Wisconsin Lottery says players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings

