Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested

Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - Authorities in Winona say human remains were found Wednesday afternoon, leading to the arrest of Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.

A Facebook post from the Winona Police Department says a Fillmore County deputy found human remains in some brush off Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minnesota.

The remains were located using information generated during the investigation into Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Because of this, law enforcement personnel arrested Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury’s children, on probable cause in connection to her disappearance.

Winona police say numerous members of the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working to positively identify the remains as quickly as possible.

An update will be shared on Thursday once more information is confirmed, and a press conference is being planned at the Winona City Council Chambers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after report of home invasion in Dunn County
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Parker Etzel celebrates making a birdie putt at the WIAA State Golf Tournament
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 7th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
WAGNER TAILS: June & Johnny and Moose