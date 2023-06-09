Eau Claire law enforcement and regional SWAT team practice responding to a crisis situation

A tactical team and crisis negotiation team worked together to resolve the crisis situation...
A tactical team and crisis negotiation team worked together to resolve the crisis situation during ECPD's emergency scenario training.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A training session at Eau Claire Memorial High School is helping law enforcement on a local and regional level learn how to respond to a crisis situation.

Today, Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team held a training scenario involving a male barricaded in a classroom.

Deputy Chief Derek Thomas explains the made-up scenario.

“The student has been having problems with some of his friends. He tried to address it with the school resource officer was not happy with how the school resource officer handled it. He became violent with the school resource officer and ended up hiding out in a classroom and ultimately took some students hostage,” Thomas said.

The participating agencies split into a tactical response team and crisis negotiations team.

“Everybody has a role, everybody has a purpose, and once we come together in this training and everybody respects their role, respects the purpose, it’s a lot easier to come to a successful result because of that,” Thomas said.

Law enforcement aren’t the only people who play an important role in these scenarios.

“Unfortunately and tragically on a national scale, we’ve seen that these types of incidents, they do happen at schools. It shows the importance of having school resource officers be in there, being able to gather intelligence, having familiarity with the students, with their families, to be able to pass on that information to the responding officers,” Thomas said.

While the training was done at a high school, Thomas said it ensures more than school safety.

“This incident, although it’s being placed at the school, certainly it can be helpful to have the same type of scenario that can be within any building, any residence, and to have that familiarity with each other within across specialties is is important,” Thomas said.

After every emergency scenario training, leaders from all participating agencies will discuss what went well and what they can improve on.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

PFAS
French Island residents file PFAS claims against City of La Crosse
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/9/23)
Wisconsin State Patrol To Hold Open House Events (6/9/23)
DNR reminds bikers to purchase state trail passes to avoid fines