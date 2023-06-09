Eau Claire law enforcement and regional SWAT team practice responding to a crisis situation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A training session at Eau Claire Memorial High School is helping law enforcement on a local and regional level learn how to respond to a crisis situation.

Today, Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team held a training scenario involving a male barricaded in a classroom.

Deputy Chief Derek Thomas explains the made-up scenario.

“The student has been having problems with some of his friends. He tried to address it with the school resource officer was not happy with how the school resource officer handled it. He became violent with the school resource officer and ended up hiding out in a classroom and ultimately took some students hostage,” Thomas said.

The participating agencies split into a tactical response team and crisis negotiations team.

“Everybody has a role, everybody has a purpose, and once we come together in this training and everybody respects their role, respects the purpose, it’s a lot easier to come to a successful result because of that,” Thomas said.

Law enforcement aren’t the only people who play an important role in these scenarios.

“Unfortunately and tragically on a national scale, we’ve seen that these types of incidents, they do happen at schools. It shows the importance of having school resource officers be in there, being able to gather intelligence, having familiarity with the students, with their families, to be able to pass on that information to the responding officers,” Thomas said.

While the training was done at a high school, Thomas said it ensures more than school safety.

“This incident, although it’s being placed at the school, certainly it can be helpful to have the same type of scenario that can be within any building, any residence, and to have that familiarity with each other within across specialties is is important,” Thomas said.

After every emergency scenario training, leaders from all participating agencies will discuss what went well and what they can improve on.

