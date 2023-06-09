Eau Claire woman charged in Dunn County home invasion appears in court

Megan Dehate
Megan Dehate(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Bond is set at $50,000 cash for an Eau Claire woman charged in a Dunn County home invasion.

21-year-old Megan Dehate appeared by video from the jail in Dunn County Court Friday.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Megan Dehate is facing charges of burglary-arming self with a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping (Eau Claire County case), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 6, 2023, at 3:25 a.m. authorities received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown woman, later identified as Megan Dehate, entered their house on Cty Tk C in the Town of Dunn, and hit one of the two victims at the home with a weapon. The victim that was hit was bleeding but had the woman restrained on the floor. The criminal complaint says Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took the woman into custody. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment for the injuries they suffered.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune
WATCH: Winona County Attorney provides update in Kingsbury case
WATCH: Winona County Attorney provides update in Kingsbury case
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder