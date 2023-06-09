Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to appear in court Friday

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, will make a court appearance in Winona on Friday.

Fravel was arrested Wednesday on probable cause in connection to Madeline’s disappearance after human remains were found north of Mabel. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Thursday morning and were able to confirm the remains were Madeline’s.

Fravel is being held on a second-degree murder with intent/not premeditated charge.

Madeline’s body was found Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. by a Fillmore County deputy in some brush off Highway 43. She was located using information generated during the investigation from an electronic tip. Her body was found covered up and not visible in a wooded area that had been searched before.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said they continue to follow any tips and will now focus on assisting WPD to ensure an accurate and complete investigation is done.

KTTC will provide updates as they become available.

