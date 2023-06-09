Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation on Friday.

The District Court released the criminal complaint for Fravel friday morning.

According to the complaint, a friend called police concerned for Madeline’s wellbeing on March 31.

On April 1, investigators searched the apartment in Winona where Madeline and Adam lived.

Fravel acknowledged that recently their relationship was not working, so they decided to separate and were in the process of moving out of their Winona residence. Madeline had been looking at different apartments in the area for her and the children to live in.

Fravel indicated that about two weeks ago, Madeline had told him that she had begun a relationship with another man, but that he did not know how long the relationship had been going on.

Fravel stated that on Friday, March 31, together he and Madeline dropped their children at daycare at around 8 a.m. and they drove home. Once they arrived, Madeline stated that she had an online meeting and afterwards was going to Rochester for work. He indicated he observed Madeline go downstairs to her home office.

Fravel said he was going to spend the day making storage runs.

He said that when he loaded up Madeline’s van, he wasn’t really paying attention to what he was loading. Fravel believed he left his residence and began driving the van to Mabel at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Fravel stated that when he got to Choice (an area in Fillmore County) he started thinking about what he was going to do. He said he looked to the rear in the van and realized the items he had were meant to be stored at the storage unit, not his parents’ place. He turned around in the driveway of a barn in Choice and drove back to his residence in Winona.

Fravel believed he arrived at the residence at about 11:30 a.m. and emptied the van at their house. Fravel stated that he did not make any stops on his trip to and from Choice.

When he entered the residence, he did not see Madeline. He said he did notice his car was still home and thought that Madeline may have carpooled to Rochester. Fravel stated he remained at the residence for the remainder of the afternoon. During this time, he texted Madeline, but never got a response. Eventually, he went downstairs, and Madeline was not there. He said that he texted Madeline regarding picking up the kids and asked about plans for supper. When she did not respond, he decided to pick up the children at daycare and drive them to his parents’ residence in Mabel.

Fravel admitted to investigators he was “infatuated” with the Gabby Petito case. Law enforcement shared a concerned person’s report to them that Adam told Madeline if she didn’t “listen up” she would end up like Gabby Petito.

You can read the full criminal complaint below:

Fravel was arrested Wednesday on probable cause in connection to Madeline’s disappearance after human remains were found north of Mabel. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Thursday morning and were able to confirm the remains were Madeline’s.

Madeline’s body was found Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. by a Fillmore County deputy in some brush off Highway 43. She was located using information generated during the investigation from an electronic tip. Her body was found covered up and not visible in a wooded area that had been searched before.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said they continue to follow any tips and will now focus on assisting WPD to ensure an accurate and complete investigation is done.

