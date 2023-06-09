French Island residents file PFAS claims against City of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - French Island residents are seeking millions of dollars from the City of La Crosse relating to PFAS contamination.

An Onalaska law firm representing hundreds of residents has served notices of claim to the City totaling $42.4 million for diminished property value and other harms.

A media release from Fitzpatrick, Skemp & Butler, LLC states, “As of June 2021,538 private wells on French Island tested positive for PFAS contamination, according to earlier news reports. In 165 of the private wells sampled with results received, contaminant concentrations above the then-proposed enforcement standards were detected. PFAS compounds were detected in all but 12 well samples. Many wells have gone untested. The widespread contamination led Wisconsin DHS to declare an emergency water advisory for the area in March 2021. Reportedly, about 2,000 residents of French Island rely on bottled water from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or the city for drinking and cooking.”

The claims allege the La Crosse Regional Airport on French Island used firefighting foam containing PFAS in training scenarios for decades.

In 2019, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources program was made aware that PFAS had been detected in a French Island water well, and said the City of La Crosse was responsible for restoring the environment.

The claims continue to allege the City did not disclose the PFAS contamination to private well users on French Island, and did not advise that widespread contamination might exist.

The City has 120 days to either pay or deny the claims. The claimants are not allowed to sue the City until after that period ends.

