Plea deal made in child sexual assault case against La Crosse doctor

Joseph Poterucha is facing three total charges first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Joseph Poterucha is facing three total charges first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea deal is made in a child sexual assault case against a La Crosse pediatrician and intensive care unit doctor.

Court records show 41-year-old Joseph Poterucha pleads guilty to amended charges of 2nd degree sexual assault of child and 4th degree sexual assault.

A charge of 4th degree sexual assault is dismissed but read in.

Court records show the offense dates occurred in Oct. of 2019.

An initial criminal complaint says a young girl told investigators Poterucha touched her inappropriately.

According to an amended criminal complaint, two new charges were added after the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department interviewed two girls who told authorities that they had been touched inappropriately by Poterucha on multiple occasions.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2023.

