Low housing inventory continues to make buying a home harder

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home buyers could still be having a hard time closing deals in the Chippewa Valley because of the ongoing low inventory on homes.

This comes as we are headed into what experts call “prime home buying season.”

Julie Flor with Six Lakes Realty said the current median for a home in Eau Claire County is at $272,000, with interest rates at around 6.875%

“We’re still seeing bidding wars and multiple offers. It’s that first time home buyer market, there’s a lot of them out there that want to purchase but it’s making that difficult because of the bidding wars,” said Flor.

Kelly Ware recently bought a condo and found the process to be frustrating.

“I started looking in November right before Thanksgiving, and it’s tough. It was tough, I was like crying. I attribute where I’m at to God because I just happened to turn on my computer at the right time. It was hectic for me,” said Ware.

While it is not the first him she has bought, she recommends any one looking to buy a home in general to get the best help they can.

“Find a real estate agent that will help you find a home. I know there’s a lot of real estate agents in town. More than ever,” said Ware.

Flor said finding a home in the county is hard with it having a two months supply of homes instead of the usual six months supply, contributing to the difficulty of buying a home today.

She also said the cost of building homes tends to rise with rules and regulations, or the red tape.

“So, if we can educate people that are passing the laws, making those zoning things, to say ‘hey, this neighborhood is worth investing!’” said Flor.

She also said there is now more effort to push people into investing in homes.

“I am noticing there’s a number of things right now that are having a buy now and refinance later thing, and I have never seen that before. I think that’s to encourage people to take that stock right now and and not worry about the rate,” said Flor.

She hopes the interest rates will settle in the mid 5% range by the end of 2023.

For anyone who is looking to rent, Flor said it could be just as difficult.

Renters are contending with not only young adults but also those in the age range of 40 - 70 years-old. They are selling their homes and renting while they search for a home they deem to be better.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.