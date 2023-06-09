OneFest announces 2023 lineup

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - OneFest Christian Music Festival is announcing this summer’s lineup.

OneFest 2023 is slated to feature headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells, July 28-30 in Chippewa Falls at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, according to a media release from OneFest.

The media release says Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers and Cain are slated to perform alongside 18 bands over the course of the festival.

According to the media release, OneFest 2022 was record-breaking with the highest attendance yet in the four-year history.

