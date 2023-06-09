Organization opens up new care facility in Black River Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Interfaith, the organization that provides care services for seniors, opened a new facility earlier Friday, in Black River Falls.

This new space was made due to the need for more space for current and incoming volunteers.

Ron Perry, Interfaith Board President says that the space was very needed.

“The organization has been functional for 34 years, and as it has grown over the years, there was a need for more room as programs have expanded,” Perry explains.

Lori Chown, Program Director, explained how vital these volunteers really are.

“We get to coordinate volunteers to help seniors age in place. So we have over 200 volunteers that help seniors by delivering groceries, doing friendly visits, transportation, some light housekeeping. Just really fun socializing,” says Chown.

Interfaith also has multiple programs focused on helping those who need it most, including a dementia program called “Time for You.”

Perry explained that their organization is always changing and trying to stay current.

Their focus is on volunteerism and helping people.

Chown said their main purpose is to help volunteers put their faith in action.

“So, this building is the result of three years of planning and developing. And in the planning we had over 35 committee members,” said Chown.

The Interfaith Board President said that building this new space wouldn’t be possible without help.

“Through the generosity of donors and our community and volunteer caregivers, people were so generous and helped us make this facility possible. So today, today’s our grand opening and we’re really excited,” Perry said.

Interfaith has been serving the Black River Falls Senior Community for over 34 years, and are always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.