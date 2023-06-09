Organization opens up new care facility in Black River Falls

New care facility opens up in Black River Falls, Wis.
New care facility opens up in Black River Falls, Wis.(WEAU)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Interfaith, the organization that provides care services for seniors, opened a new facility earlier Friday, in Black River Falls.

This new space was made due to the need for more space for current and incoming volunteers.

Ron Perry, Interfaith Board President says that the space was very needed.

“The organization has been functional for 34 years, and as it has grown over the years, there was a need for more room as programs have expanded,” Perry explains.

Lori Chown, Program Director, explained how vital these volunteers really are.

“We get to coordinate volunteers to help seniors age in place. So we have over 200 volunteers that help seniors by delivering groceries, doing friendly visits, transportation, some light housekeeping. Just really fun socializing,” says Chown.

Interfaith also has multiple programs focused on helping those who need it most, including a dementia program called “Time for You.”

Perry explained that their organization is always changing and trying to stay current.

Their focus is on volunteerism and helping people.

Chown said their main purpose is to help volunteers put their faith in action.

“So, this building is the result of three years of planning and developing. And in the planning we had over 35 committee members,” said Chown.

The Interfaith Board President said that building this new space wouldn’t be possible without help.

“Through the generosity of donors and our community and volunteer caregivers, people were so generous and helped us make this facility possible. So today, today’s our grand opening and we’re really excited,” Perry said.

Interfaith has been serving the Black River Falls Senior Community for over 34 years, and are always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

Latest News

Low House Inventory Still Impacting Chippewa Valley
ECPD and Swat Team Train for Emergency Scenario
For sale sign in front of home in Eau Claire, WI
Low housing inventory continues to make buying a home harder
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers