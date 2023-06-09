Tracking rain chances to start off this weekend with a slight drop in temperatures

The lack of rain the past few weeks continues to have an impact on our local drought conditions as much of Western Wisconsin is now considered as being abnormally dry. Meanwhile, parts of the Coulee Region as well as Polk county have been moved into the “moderate” drought category with many locations running a deficit of at least 1-2″ of rainfall. Dry weather continues tonight as a surface high pressure system slowly slides southward across the state. Given the mainly clear skies, dry air, and calm winds, conditions will be favorable once again for radiational cooling as lows dip into the mid and upper 40s. Our low-lying areas are likely to fall in the upper 30s with some patchy frost possible if temperatures cool a bit more than that. If you live in these locations, it’ll likely be a good idea to bring sensitive plants inside for the night or cover them. Our stretch of dry weather persists into tomorrow with high pressure located to the south. Mostly sunny skies are expected with light west and southwesterly winds helping drive temperatures slightly above normal in the low to mid-80s.

Changes will start to arrive tomorrow night as we watch a cold front gradually work down from the north and west. This will bring an increase in clouds with scattered shower and storm chances developing Saturday as the boundary passes through with an upper-level shortwave trough following behind. As of right now, the timing of these looks to be towards the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few lingering showers at night and into early Sunday morning, especially in our southern counties. Quieter weather then returns as we close out the weekend with high pressure dropping out of Canada. After a seasonable Saturday in the upper 70s and near 80, temperatures will be cooling into the low 70s both Sunday and Monday as a closed off upper low hangs out over the region. Recent forecast guidance has indicated the potential for some showers to develop on the backside of the low Monday as it slides into the Great Lakes, but for now, these appear to be just east of the Chippewa Valley. Towards the middle of next week, an upper-level ridge is forecast to build across the Central United States, bringing our next heatwave. Highs Tuesday will reach back in the mid-80s before we climb into the upper 80s and near 90 through the latter half of the week.

