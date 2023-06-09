WATCH: Winona County Attorney provides update in Kingsbury case

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Attorney’s Office discussed where the Madeline Kingsbury case is at after her former partner, Adam Fravel, was formally charged in her murder Friday morning.

Fravel was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation.

A judge set his bail at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

A Winona County Attorney addressed why they have not charged Fravel with first-degree murder charges. Minnesota law states that in order to charge first-degree murder, the prosecutor must present the case before a grand jury and then they make the decision.

They said since the case remains active, they may seek additional charges in the future.

The two kids of Fravel and Madeline remain in the care of Madeline’s father. The child protection case remains open and active.

The prosecution team said they are committed to bringing justice to Madeline.

You can watch the full conference below:

Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.

