Wisconsin State Patrol to hold open house events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is holding several open house events throughout the state, including in Eau Claire and Sparta.

You Can learn about statewide job opportunities and the potential for advancement to specialty services in a career with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Meet troopers, inspectors, dispatchers, and technology specialists who serve in each region of the state. Staff will provide demonstrations of the State Patrol’s specialty equipment and vehicles. Public safety partners with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, and the Wisconsin Towing Association will also be available to provide safety information.

June 14 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.

June 22 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Eau Claire Post

Visit wsp.wi.gov to apply for the 69th Recruit Class today.

