Wisconsin State Patrol to hold open house events

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(NBC15)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is holding several open house events throughout the state, including in Eau Claire and Sparta.

You Can learn about statewide job opportunities and the potential for advancement to specialty services in a career with the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Meet troopers, inspectors, dispatchers, and technology specialists who serve in each region of the state. Staff will provide demonstrations of the State Patrol’s specialty equipment and vehicles. Public safety partners with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, and the Wisconsin Towing Association will also be available to provide safety information.

June 14 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.

June 22 - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Eau Claire Post

Visit wsp.wi.gov to apply for the 69th Recruit Class today.

Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook Events Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Eau Claire Police Department
Charges filed against Eau Claire man accused of recklessly endangering safety

Latest News

A Native American Heritage Event will take place June 17 in Cameron
Native American Heritage Event
Durand Fun Fest runs June 9-11
Durand Fun Fest
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Dani Matthies makes a summer mocktail
Summer mocktails
The Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes runs June 10-17
Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes