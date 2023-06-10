A dry and cooler finish to the weekend with summer-like temps returning next week

After seeing some sunshine and temperatures back into the 80s, a line of showers and thunderstorms rolled through the Chippewa Valley early this afternoon. These remain in the area this evening as they gradually shift to the south. They are associated with a slow moving front working southward through Wisconsin. The band of showers will keep rain chances around this evening, before drying out overnight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Eau Claire picked up some much needed rainfall, with 0.60″ here at the station. Cooler northeast flow behind the front will allow temperatures to drop down close to 50 overnight, with some 40s likely. If your outdoor plans were cut short by the wet weather today, sunny and drier weather will make for some great conditions Sunday. A large high pressure system will be dropping southward from Canada, keeping cooler northeast flow through the state. Despite bright sunshine, temperatures will be nearly ten degrees cooler than average with highs only around 70, along with breezy winds.

A large high pressure system arrives from Canada (weau)

After another cool start in the 40s Monday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely for the afternoon. An upper low will be spinning just to our east, bringing a mix of sun and clouds. There may even be a small chance to see a few pop up showers with daytime heating, but they should be few and far between as the air will be very dry. It will be another breezy day with highs rising back to average, into the upper 70s. As the upper low moves further away, ridging out west will build back into the Upper Midwest, returning summer temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday will come with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the mid 80s. We will need to watch another front that is forecast to drop down into the area by Wednesday evening. Though rain chances look sparse at this point, there may be a slim possibility. The main impact will be some cooling for the last few days of the week as another high pressure system sits up to the north. Dry weather will prevail with mainly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop down closer to 80. Next weekend is looking mainly dry for now, but another front may be in the area which could lead to changes in the forecast.

