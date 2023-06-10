Lamers hosts “Drive a Bus Day” to recruit drivers amid nationwide shortage

The company touts summers off and working when your kids go to school as some of the perks of the job
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - While the school year has come to a close, the search for bus drivers isn’t going anywhere. Lamer’s Bus Lines in Weston is one of the many companies struggling with a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

“Right now, we are able to keep up with routes, but that’s why we hold these events is to make sure that we are continuously getting people to come in and help our community by getting our kids to school safely,” said Wendi DeMars, HR Safety & Recruiting, Lamers.

Lamers is offering interested candidates a chance to drive a bus. But in order to become a bus driver, it takes more than skill behind the wheel.

“Be able to pass a background check and you have to be able to pass a drug test,” said DeMars. “You need to be 21 years old and you need to be able to get a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). A Class B with a passenger and school bus endorsement.”

With their test rides, Lamers is eager to prove driving a bus isn’t as hard as you may think.

“You can see things, you’re up, you can see everything around you, you have your mirrors,” DeMars added. “It’s just not intimidating.”

Beyond driving and helping your community, becoming a bus driver has plenty of perks.

“Come and drive a bus!” said DeMars. “You will love it. You get your days off, you’ll get your summers off, you go to school when the kids go to school.”

You can even take your kids on the bus with you so you don’t have to pay for daycare.

Lamers is always hiring and can come in any time to apply and interview. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be closed this season for a leak.
Hoffman Aquatic Center closed for season
Megan Dehate
Eau Claire woman charged in Dunn County home invasion appears in court
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop

Latest News

Suzy Burnett is this year's Honored Hero for the Madison Take Steps walk for the Crohn's and...
Take Steps Walk raises money, awareness for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
New Interfaith Care Facility
After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune