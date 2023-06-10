Much-needed rain chances start off the weekend seasonable to below average temperatures

Our weather story remained the same today with high pressure to the south giving way to plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming slightly above normal in the low to mid-80s. While we will stay mostly clear early tonight, clouds will begin to increase late, out ahead of a cold front that will be working in from the northwest. Given the clouds, overnight lows won’t be near as chilly with many locations dropping into the upper 50s and near 60. As the boundary slowly passes through to the south tomorrow, we can expect increasing chances for scattered showers and storms during the day. This will come with a blend of sun and clouds as temperatures climb to around normal in the upper 70s and around 80 in our southern counties. Any lingering showers will taper off during the evening as skies begin to clear with the next wave of high pressure dropping out of Canada. Rainfall amounts will vary across Western Wisconsin, ranging from just a few hundredths to locally higher amounts near an inch or more where the heaviest rain from thunderstorms sets up.

Cold front slides through to the south with shower and storm chances across the area (WEAU)

Sunday brings the return of sunny weather as high pressure takes control over the region with increasing breezes from the north. Meanwhile, an upper trough over the area will become a closed off low, leading to cooler weather to finish out the weekend as highs struggle to reach the low 70s. The first half of next week looks to feature more sunshine as the upper low begins to pull off to the east, while the next ridge of high pressure gradually builds into the Central United States. In addition to quiet weather, we’ll start to see another warm up commence as temperatures reach into the upper 70s, followed by the mid and upper 80s through mid-week. Some uncertainty then enters the forecast late in the week as long-range forecast guidance currently has disagreements on the outcome of our upper-level flow. At the surface, however, high pressure will be nosing south from Central Canada, keeping us dry through at least Thursday. By Friday, low pressure to the northwest appears to drag an associated cold front towards our neck of the woods from the Northern Plains, which may lead to our next chance at some rain. This is something we’ll need to iron out in the coming days.

