No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire in Chippewa Falls.

According to to the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, fire and emergency crews responded to a structure fire in on West Elm Street around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a press release , when fire crews arrived at the scene they found smoke and flames coming from the second story of the building. The release says fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Multiple tenants were in the residence, but they were all safely evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

