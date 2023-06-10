SportScene 13 for Friday, June 9th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In late night state softball action, McDonell battles Pacelli in the division five semifinals.

Plus, Somerset takes on Brodhead in the division three softball semifinals.

In boys tennis team state, Eau Claire Memorial takes on Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Also, the Eau Claire Cavaliers host Hudson in CRBL action.

Finally, the Express hit the road to Bismarck to take on the Larks.

