Altoona celebrates 50th Annual Cinder City Days

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 50th year the annual Cinder City Days in Altoona brought crowds to the area from some carnival fun.

The event at Cinder City Park featured rides, concessions and live music.

It came back this year with more activities like a bouncy house, after having to scale back the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Altoona Lions Club hosts the event, and president Jennie Childs said Cinder City Days all about community.

“I think it’s about bringing community together, and just celebrating a lot of the friendships in the community. But it’s also about giving back. All the funds that are raised, the Altoona Lions Club puts it back in the community,” said Childs. “Either through scholarships, supporting other non-profits, helping with booster clubs, that type of thing in the city.”

The Cinder City Days runs through Sunday June 11th, the final day being open from noon to 4 p.m.

