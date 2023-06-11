Eau Claire celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Pride In The Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sea of rainbow and multi-color flags were seen at Phoenix Park Saturday as the City of Eau Claire celebrated its LGBTQIA+ community through the annual Pride In The Park.

“Pride has been around for a long time. It’s always been a community effort. We added on to that experience this year. We have some specific activities that kids might like,” said Kayla Johnson with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center. “This year we also have an exciting music line up. It’s an effort that doesn’t stop, because we always got to make sure we’re always bringing something for folks.”

Johnson said while Eau Claire is not a major city, the show of support still carried a huge importance.

“I think because, as a city in a more rural area, it’s just as important for us as it is for places like the Twin Cities to come out and show our love. Because I feel like because we are in a less populated area, we have to make that much more effort to show people we’re all here, we’re all here for you,” said Johnson. “This is the one time of year where you see people where their identity and where it proud.”

Among the proud were Remi Moon and Maddy Zeug.

Young and brave, both having finished middle school recently, they celebrated themselves and the community for living in their truth.

“I know it’s hard for some people to accept who they are. When I found out I was trans, I was really scared to tell my family about it. If you tell people this is who you are, and you trust them and they’re loyal, then you’ll have people who care about you and want to help you through it,” said Moon.

“And it does get better, too. If you’re a part of a family that doesn’t accept that or anything. Mine was really accepting but I knows there’s people out there that do accept you. And that you are a part of a whole community and it gets better and it’s really awesome,” said Zeug.

Johnson said the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center can get community members connected to resources including those for mental health.

715-552-LGBT (5428)

505 S. Dewey Street

STE 204/Mailbox 10

Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703

info@cvlgbt.org

They will be closed however from June 10th to June 17th.

