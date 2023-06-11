Eau Claire United had their annual soccer tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For around 30 years, the Eau Claire United soccer tournament has been a staple in the area, while also financially supporting the community.

The tournament director, Douglas Morosky, said that Eau Claire United does more than have soccer games.

“This tournament specific, not only specifically, raises money for the, for the club itself to thrive and be prepared to operate next year. But we generate a series of dollars through fundraising, and with this tournament, so that we can manage our scholarship program,” Morosky said.

The scholarship program helps give $5,000-$15,000 to families in Eau Claire United who need it most. Morosky also said that the scholarship program aims to support the community in a diverse way, so that the players who can’t pay for the traveling expenses, are able to travel with the team in an affordable way.

But the tournament isn’t the only way the scholarship is funded. One of the coaches in the organization, Scotty Lyons, created a book about two soccer balls looking different but still playing together. Lyons donates the proceeds of the book to the scholarship.

“It was sort of born out of that, trying to create more diversity in the world. And allowing people who don’t look like each other, to still be friends,” Lyons said.

This book can apply to all children, even if they don’t play soccer, and it has a special motive behind it.

“The whole idea was, if I could sell the books, let’s take those dollars and put them into the scholarship fund to let more people play soccer. And maybe people don’t have a chance, they don’t have enough money to put their children in the program. So if we can sell the books and raise the money, then we can get more kids involved and more more kids playing soccer. So that was the idea. A fundraiser for the club,” Lyons said.

The tournament director also said that Eau Claire United has supported over $1,000,000 in taxable revenue.

