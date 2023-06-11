SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 10th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several Western Wisconsin teams vied for a chance at the WIAA girls soccer tournament Saturday.

Eau Claire Memorial took on Bay Port, River Falls battled with Sauk Prairie, Rice Lake fell to Ashland, and Regis/Mcdonell faced off with Lodi.

At the WIAA Boys Tennis Team Championships, Eau Claire Memorial fell in the Division 1 semifinals, while Aquinas fell in the Division 2 semis.

Also, the Eau Claire Express took game 1 of their series with the Minot Hot Tots.

