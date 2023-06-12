1 person dead, 1 person hurt after truck vs. road grader crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a truck vs. road grader crash in Rusk County Monday.

According to a media release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on June 12, 2023, around 9:00 a.m. authorities received a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 40, a quarter mile north of Highway 8. Authorities were informed that a vehicle had hit a road grader.

The media release says when emergency workers arrived, they found a pick-up-truck had rear ended a Rusk County Highway Department grader. The driver of the truck was removed from the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The grader operator was not reported to be hurt.

According to the media release, Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Other involved agencies include the Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Medical Examiners Office, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance Service, Lifelink III and Mayo 1 air Ambulances.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.