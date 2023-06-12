1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a UTV crash in Barron County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on June 11, 2023, at 7:24 p.m., authorities received a report of a UTV crash on the trail just south of Cumberland.

The media release says investigation shows a UTV was traveling south on the trail and left the trail and hit a tree. Two occupants of the UTV were both removed from the UTV.

According to the media release, the driver, a 53-year-old man from Comstock, was flown to Regions Hospital in Minn. in critical condition. The passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Comstock, was dead at the scene.

Speed and Alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, the media release says.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reconstructing the crash scene. The crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wis. DNR.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Marshfield Medical Ambulance, two Life Link Helicopters, Barron County First Responders and the Wis. DNR.

