1 person dead after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after an ATV crash in Jackson County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on June 11, 2023, at 3:23 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash on Rec Trail 9, near mile marker 7.5, located in the Township of Millston.

The media release says Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Black River Falls Fire and Rescue personnel responded. Deputies determined that an ATV occupied by a lone driver had left the trail and hit a tree. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the media release, the Wisconsin DNR responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the crash investigation.

The media release says it is believed that speed, visibility, and a lack of safety equipment all contributed to this crash.

The media release identifies the driver of the ATV as 65-year-old James Campbell of Black River Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.