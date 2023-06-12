EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate my mom, Beth Nyhus, for the Sunshine Award. I am a high school student going through a lot right now and she is the absolute best mom ever. Sure, sometimes she has to be a mom, but otherwise, she’s my best friend. She loves camping and making things with her Cricket cutting machine. She might even love her two dogs more than anybody, but she is the world’s best mom.

Kenzie Nyhus

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.