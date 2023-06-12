BETH NYHUS

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate my mom, Beth Nyhus, for the Sunshine Award. I am a high school student going through a lot right now and she is the absolute best mom ever. Sure, sometimes she has to be a mom, but otherwise, she’s my best friend. She loves camping and making things with her Cricket cutting machine. She might even love her two dogs more than anybody, but she is the world’s best mom.

Kenzie Nyhus

