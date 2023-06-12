EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Bethany Bown is the 4K-6 school counselor at Whitehall Memorial Elementary School. She helps so many students and often spends her personal time making sure needs are met. She recently organized and facilitated a penny war to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This penny war raised over $3,000 to be donated to help in the fight against childhood cancer. She is extremely selfless and is truly a ray of sunshine. Please give Bethany the Sunshine Award.

Kayla Rudy

