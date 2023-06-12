BRYCE & JORDY MILES AND ROOTS ADULT FAMILY HOME

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Bryce and Jordy Miles are the owners/operators of the Roots Adult Family Home in Eau Claire. They provide wonderful, professional care to the members who reside at Roots. The home setting is so peaceful and caring, with plenty of activities and outings. Due to health issues my mom is no longer able to live independently. Bryce and Jordy have made the transition to long term care easier for my mom. She expresses her thankfulness for Bryce and Jordy every day. Our entire family is thankful for their kindness, professionalism, and dedication to caring for others. Bryce and Jordy Miles and Roots Adult Family Home deserve the Sunshine Award.

Diane and her family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire

Latest News

Local radio personality John Murphy to receive Local Broadcast Legend award
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to honor local radio personality, John Murphy
DR. NATHAN NORBY
KEVIN MAHALKO
BETH NYHUS
ROXAN ISENBERGER AND REIT’S GARDEN CENTER