BRYCE & JORDY MILES AND ROOTS ADULT FAMILY HOME

Bryce and Jordy Miles are the owners/operators of the Roots Adult Family Home in Eau Claire. They provide wonderful, professional care to the members who reside at Roots. The home setting is so peaceful and caring, with plenty of activities and outings. Due to health issues my mom is no longer able to live independently. Bryce and Jordy have made the transition to long term care easier for my mom. She expresses her thankfulness for Bryce and Jordy every day. Our entire family is thankful for their kindness, professionalism, and dedication to caring for others. Bryce and Jordy Miles and Roots Adult Family Home deserve the Sunshine Award.

Diane and her family

