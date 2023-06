EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Dr. David Ciresi the Sunshine Award. Dr. Ciresi is such an amazing surgeon but also an even better person. I am so honored to nominate him for the outstanding care for myself during recent surgery and the care he provided my sister after their horrible car accident. He was so kind to the entire family.

Ted Maday

