DR. NATHAN NORBY
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I want to nominate Dr. Nathan Norby of the Osseo/Augusta Veterinary Clinic for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Norby goes above and beyond as a truly caring and compassionate veterinarian. His kind concern helped us through the loss of our young lab to cancer, and a few weeks ago, he braved a blustery Sunday afternoon to save a cow struggling with a difficult birth. Thank you, Dr. Norby, and congrats to Sally on her retirement. She will be missed.
Theresa Ann Beck
