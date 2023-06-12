DR. NATHAN NORBY

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Dr. Nathan Norby of the Osseo/Augusta Veterinary Clinic for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Norby goes above and beyond as a truly caring and compassionate veterinarian. His kind concern helped us through the loss of our young lab to cancer, and a few weeks ago, he braved a blustery Sunday afternoon to save a cow struggling with a difficult birth. Thank you, Dr. Norby, and congrats to Sally on her retirement. She will be missed.

Theresa Ann Beck

