Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm

By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Second Annual Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, June 17 at Bears Grass Dairy in Augusta.

News Release: The second annual Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023! Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, cheese curds, frozen custard, and more and will be served from 7am-11am. Breakfast on the Farm will be hosted by Bears Grass Dairy in Augusta, WI! This event is held annually in June and rotates from one farm to the next. The proceeds from Breakfast on the Farm benefit agriculture, right here in Eau Claire County. With the Inaugural Breakfast on the Farm seeing over 1,000 guests, the Second Annual Breakfast on the Farm is hoping to be bigger and better than ever. With more than 25 sponsors and dozens of volunteers, it is shaping up to be a must on your summer bucket list. This year, there will be food, fun, and education for the whole family! Join us for face painting, butter making, weaving, farm tours, educational booths, and so much more! All included with the cost of breakfast. $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-11, and children 4 and under are FREE! Cash or Venmo will be accepted. Off-site parking on County Road JJ with shuttles will be available. Come down to get your mug! Breakfast on the Farm mugs will be available to the first 1,000 people, courtesy of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative. Bears Grass Dairy is located at S8495 County Road V Augusta, WI 54722 just south of Hwy 12 on County Road V. Hope to see you all there

Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm Facebook Page

