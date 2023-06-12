Historian presents on WWII historical ties to the Chippewa Valley

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Younger generations may not know it but WWII prisoners lived among communities here in Western Wisconsin.

One historian from Minnesota is working hard to tell the stories of a dying generation with his presentation at the Stanley Area Historical Society Museum.

“This history was literally in our backyards,” said Matt Carter, the executive director for the Dakota County Historical Society.

The historian who is originally from the Badger State looked into the history of German POW camps in the Midwest, including in the Chippewa Valley.

His research started over a decade ago in 2008 after learning about the POW camp in his home town.

Since then he has looked through sources like newspaper articles and interviewed people who lived during WWII.

“A kid is walking down the riverbank, and they see a German prisoner sitting there fishing and cooking their own food. And how they interact with these prisoners, that’s not in a newspaper,” said Carter.

He teaches us that German POW’s were treated well, even integrating into the communities while held captive. He also tells us though, it did also come with its controversy.

“Specifically around ‘44 into ‘45 there’s a lot of public outcry for coddling these prisoners. It would have been really easy, and probably understandable, for the communities to turn and no longer sit at a table with them to eat, they weren’t suppose to any way, but instead they continued what they were doing,” said Carter. “I think it shows a to about the community and the people.”

“It was hard to believe there wasn’t more polarization. I’m fascinated by that,” said Nancy Brewster, an Eau Claire woman who took the trip to Stanley with her husband to learn more about the POW camps in Western Wisconsin.

“I think it was interesting hearing some of the people in the audience share things that they remembered or what they heard from others. I think sometimes people think history is boring, or irrelevant,” said Brewster. “And I find that it helps me understand today, and it helps me understand what our future will be like.”

That is why Carter works hard to make sure the voices of the past are not lost in time.

“We’re losing more and more of those veterans and a lot of these stories are going to be forgotten if they’re not researched or talked about,” said Carter.

He says, there is still so much more to learn about the WWII era in Wisconsin History.

Officials with the Stanley Area Historical Society Museum said they encourage everyone to come out to Stanley and check out exhibits and other presentations historians make from time to time.

There visitors can also find a donation box to help fund the operations of the museum.

Stanley Area Historical Society Museum

228 Helgerson Street

Stanley, WI 54768

(715) 644-5492

