Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a farm tractor rollover incident in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, around 6:50 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a farm tractor rollover in the Town of Springfield.

The media release states, “The caller indicated she had not seen or heard from her husband for a while so she went to check on him, locating him pinned beneath his farm tractor in a field about a half mile south of their residence. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor First Responders, and Black River Falls EMS responded to the scene.”

According to the media release, when medical personnel arrived they determined that the driver of the tractor was dead as a result of the rollover. The person was identified as 76-year-old Edward Buchholz of rural Taylor, Wisconsin.

The media release goes on to state, “Evidence gathered at the scene showed that Buchholz was attempting to load round bales of hay onto a wagon, when some sort mechanical failure occurred with the tractor he was operating. The tractor showed damaged consistent with rolling over at least one time. Buchholz was ejected from the tractor and pinned underneath.”

The Jackson County Deputy Medical Examiner assisted with this incident.

