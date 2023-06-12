Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County

jackson county sheriff's office
jackson county sheriff's office(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a farm tractor rollover incident in Jackson County.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, around 6:50 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a farm tractor rollover in the Town of Springfield.

The media release states, “The caller indicated she had not seen or heard from her husband for a while so she went to check on him, locating him pinned beneath his farm tractor in a field about a half mile south of their residence. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor First Responders, and Black River Falls EMS responded to the scene.”

According to the media release, when medical personnel arrived they determined that the driver of the tractor was dead as a result of the rollover. The person was identified as 76-year-old Edward Buchholz of rural Taylor, Wisconsin.

The media release goes on to state, “Evidence gathered at the scene showed that Buchholz was attempting to load round bales of hay onto a wagon, when some sort mechanical failure occurred with the tractor he was operating. The tractor showed damaged consistent with rolling over at least one time. Buchholz was ejected from the tractor and pinned underneath.”

The Jackson County Deputy Medical Examiner assisted with this incident.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire

Latest News

Chalres Bolden (center) is introduced as the UW-Eau Claire head baseball coach Wednesday.
UW-Eau Claire Head baseball coach Charles Bolden resigns
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/12/23)
John Murphy Named "Local Broadcast Legend" (6/12/23)
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced