Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced

Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Clark County found guilty in a human trafficking case in Eau Claire County is sentenced.

Court records show 59-year-old Mark Scoville Sr. of Humbird is sentenced to six years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, in Feb. 2023, Scoville plead no contest to charges of human trafficking, 2nd degree sexual assault, and 2nd degree sexual assault.

In April 2021, Scoville Sr. was arrested after Catherine Ottinger of Eau Claire led officers to a tent they were living in together.

Ottinger was sentenced to three years of probation for trying to sell a child for sex in May of last year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire

Latest News

Chalres Bolden (center) is introduced as the UW-Eau Claire head baseball coach Wednesday.
UW-Eau Claire Head baseball coach Charles Bolden resigns
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/12/23)
John Murphy Named "Local Broadcast Legend" (6/12/23)
jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County