Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man from Clark County found guilty in a human trafficking case in Eau Claire County is sentenced.

Court records show 59-year-old Mark Scoville Sr. of Humbird is sentenced to six years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, in Feb. 2023, Scoville plead no contest to charges of human trafficking, 2nd degree sexual assault, and 2nd degree sexual assault.

In April 2021, Scoville Sr. was arrested after Catherine Ottinger of Eau Claire led officers to a tent they were living in together.

Ottinger was sentenced to three years of probation for trying to sell a child for sex in May of last year.

